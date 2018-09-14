CSP Inc. (CSPI) Director C Shelton James Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Director C Shelton James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C Shelton James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CSP alerts:

On Thursday, September 6th, C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of CSP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $27,000.00.

NASDAQ:CSPI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.26.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CSP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 702.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CSP worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for automated trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.