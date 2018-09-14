CSG Systems International (CSGS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

CSGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of CSGS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

