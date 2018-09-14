Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS) Director Patricia Stensrud Sells 3,500 Shares

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Director Patricia Stensrud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $21,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Crown Crafts had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 3.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 668,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.