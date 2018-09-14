Critical Analysis: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Kinross Gold (KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE: WPM) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kinross Gold does not pay a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kinross Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 1 7 2 0 2.10 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $4.31, suggesting a potential upside of 49.77%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.00%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.09 $445.40 million $0.14 20.57 Wheaton Precious Metals $843.22 million 8.31 $57.70 million $0.63 25.08

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Wheaton Precious Metals. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 11.67% 5.73% 3.22% Wheaton Precious Metals 36.76% 5.80% 4.97%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.7% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Kinross Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

