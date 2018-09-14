Critical Analysis: Ultra Clean (UCTT) vs. Rubicon Technology (RBCN)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ: RBCN) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ultra Clean and Rubicon Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 1 4 0 2.80 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 121.77%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 7.68% 24.73% 14.86% Rubicon Technology -154.77% -20.25% -19.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Rubicon Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.57 $75.08 million $2.34 5.83 Rubicon Technology $5.04 million 4.69 -$17.85 million N/A N/A

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company's product lines include thin, double-side polished windows as thin as 300 microns for 6 inches optical windows, and large-area blanks and polished windows; round C-plane sapphire windows approximately 11 inches in diameter and A-plane windows approximately 18 inches in diameter with UV grade windows approximately 13.5 inches in diameter; and sapphire window blanks at 36 x 18 x 0.8 inches dimensions. It markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in Asia, Australia, North America, and Europe. The company's principal customers include defense sub-contractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. Rubicon Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

