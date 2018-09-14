Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives $65.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 63.0% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,641. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 3.40.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

