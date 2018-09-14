Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives $65.03 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.03.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.
In related news, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $360,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of CRSP stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,641. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 3.40.
Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 245.57%. analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crispr Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.
