Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $46.00 Price Target for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $43.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.70.

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,552. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million. analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 444,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 799,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. engages in utility, transport, energy, and communications infrastructure businesses. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 12,000 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; approximately 3.3 million electricity and natural gas connections in the United Kingdom and Colombia; and a port facility that exports metallurgical and thermal coal in Australia.

