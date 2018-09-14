Creative Planning Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 491,265 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 153,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 35,007 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,349,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 60,243 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $54.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.97 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $225.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank set a $61.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.