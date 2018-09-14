Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $89,319.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $541,026.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,078 shares of company stock valued at $853,663. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $60.84 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.33%.

AWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th.

American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

