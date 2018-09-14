Cozad Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.01 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (WPC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. WP Carey comprises about 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in WP Carey by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 499,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WP Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 31.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WP Carey by 13.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WP Carey by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.60 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

