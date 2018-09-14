Cozad Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Stock

Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Comerica by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Comerica from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total transaction of $472,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $102.66.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.59 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.