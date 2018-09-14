Cowen Lowers Engility (EGL) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

EGL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Engility in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Engility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Engility in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Engility has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGL opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Engility has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Engility will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Engility by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

