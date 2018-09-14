Cowen Lowers Engility (EGL) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Engility (NYSE:EGL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
EGL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Engility in a research report on Friday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial set a $37.00 price target on shares of Engility and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Engility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reissued a hold rating on shares of Engility in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Engility has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.86.
Shares of NYSE:EGL opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Engility has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Engility by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Engility during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.
Engility Company Profile
Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.
Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.