Cowen Begins Coverage on GDS (GDS)

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GDS. TheStreet raised GDS from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GDS to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised GDS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded GDS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.59.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $34.85 on Monday. GDS has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GDS by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $413,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of GDS by 45.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

