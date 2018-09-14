Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 1,000 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,890.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coupa Software stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. The stock had a trading volume of 741,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,162. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $84.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COUP. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.