Coupa Software Inc (COUP) CRO Sells $888,175.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $888,175.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

COUP stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. The company had a trading volume of 741,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.09. Coupa Software Inc has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $84.53.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $67.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Coupa Software to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $3,544,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,774,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,439,000 after buying an additional 527,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 20.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.