Coty (COTY) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on Coty (NYSE:COTY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

“We applaud the additional transparency from mgmt., but continue to see a number of challenges ahead. FQ1 will already be pressured by supply chain headwinds (which were disclosed on the FQ4 call a few weeks ago), but will also likely be impacted by Hurricane Florence, which could close COTY’s largest U.S. manufacturing/distribution facility in Sanford, NC for a number of days. This likely will put more pressure on an already back-half weighted outlook, where execution risk will be heightened given additional system transitions in FQ3/FQ4. Looking forward, we note a restriction will lift on the 2-yr anniversary of the PG Beauty deal (10/1) allowing more flexibility for COTY’s largest shareholder JAB to buy shares. We believe this could help support the share price, but otherwise we see few near-term catalysts to drive valuation higher.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Coty from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

COTY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,901,058. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.21. Coty has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,655,000 shares of company stock worth $44,583,400 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Coty by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Coty by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Coty by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Coty by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 110,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

