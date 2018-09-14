Contrasting Sony (SNE) & Sonos (SONO)

Sony (NASDAQ: SONO) and Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sony and Sonos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sony 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sonos 0 3 3 0 2.50

Sony presently has a consensus price target of $85.29, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Sonos has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.14%. Given Sony’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sony is more favorable than Sonos.

Dividends

Sony pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Sonos does not pay a dividend. Sony pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sony has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sony and Sonos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sony $77.15 billion 0.97 $4.42 billion $3.29 18.07 Sonos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sony has higher revenue and earnings than Sonos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Sony shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Sony shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sony and Sonos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sony 7.32% 16.74% 3.18% Sonos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sony beats Sonos on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company offers live-action and animated motion pictures, as well as scripted and unscripted series, daytime serials, game shows, animated series, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; display products, such as projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, the company offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for various electronics product platforms, such as PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Tokyo Tsushin Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Sony Corporation in January 1958. Sony Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

