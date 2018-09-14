Contrasting Sonos (SONO) and Panasonic (PCRFY)

Sonos (OTCMKTS: PCRFY) and Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sonos and Panasonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 0 3 3 0 2.50 Panasonic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonos presently has a consensus price target of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonos is more favorable than Panasonic.

Profitability

This table compares Sonos and Panasonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos N/A N/A N/A Panasonic 2.95% 12.64% 3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Panasonic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Panasonic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Panasonic pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sonos does not pay a dividend. Panasonic pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sonos and Panasonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Panasonic $72.08 billion 0.36 $2.12 billion $0.91 12.36

Panasonic has higher revenue and earnings than Sonos.

Summary

Panasonic beats Sonos on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services electrical and electronic products under the Panasonic brand name worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive & Industrial Systems, and Other segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, personal care products, microwave ovens, digital cameras, home audio equipment, video equipment, fixed-phones, vacuum cleaners, rice cookers, show cases, compressors, fuel cells, etc. The Eco Solutions segment provides lighting fixtures, lamps, wiring devices, solar photovoltaic systems, water related products, interior and exterior furnishing materials, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, air purifiers, bicycles, nursing care related products, etc. The Connected Solutions segment offers in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity, electronic components mounting machines, welding equipment, PCs and tablets, projectors, broadcast and professional AV systems, surveillance cameras, etc. The Automotive & Industrial Systems segment provides automotive use infotainment systems, electrical components, automotive mirrors, lithium ion and automotive batteries, dry batteries, automation controls, electric motors, electronic components, electronic materials, semiconductors, LCD panels, etc. The Others segment provides detached housing construction, apartment housing leasing services, etc.; undertakes remodeling contract works; sells land, properties, and condominiums; offers real estate brokerage, leasing, and management services; and manufactures and sells system materials for industrial housing. The company offers its products to business and industrial customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Panasonic Corporation in 2008. Panasonic Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Kadoma, Japan.

