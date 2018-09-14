Contrasting RISE Education Cayman (REDU) and China Online Education Group (COE)

RISE Education Cayman (NYSE: COE) and China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.6% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and China Online Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RISE Education Cayman -2.68% 20.71% 2.38% China Online Education Group -46.85% N/A -60.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RISE Education Cayman and China Online Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RISE Education Cayman $148.98 million 3.92 -$7.37 million $0.10 106.20 China Online Education Group $130.33 million 1.10 -$89.27 million N/A N/A

RISE Education Cayman has higher revenue and earnings than China Online Education Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RISE Education Cayman and China Online Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RISE Education Cayman 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

RISE Education Cayman currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.95%. Given RISE Education Cayman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RISE Education Cayman is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Summary

RISE Education Cayman beats China Online Education Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a network of 270 learning centers comprising 64 self-owned centers and 206 franchised learning centers across 85 cities in the People's Republic of China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

