Continental (CON) Given a €170.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CON. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($253.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, equinet set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €203.52 ($236.65).

Shares of CON stock opened at €150.80 ($175.35) on Thursday. Continental has a 12-month low of €186.55 ($216.92) and a 12-month high of €257.40 ($299.30).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

