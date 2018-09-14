Connect Group PLC (CNCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Connect Group PLC (LON:CNCT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 111.33 ($1.45).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Connect Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Connect Group in a report on Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, insider Denise Collis purchased 33,982 shares of Connect Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,854.78 ($12,836.76).

LON CNCT opened at GBX 33.39 ($0.43) on Friday. Connect Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58.12 ($0.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.75 ($1.82).

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

