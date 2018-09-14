Comparing Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) and Bloom Energy (BE)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NYSE: BE) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Bloom Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 0 7 1 0 2.13 Bloom Energy 2 3 3 0 2.13

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $78.17, indicating a potential downside of 3.75%. Bloom Energy has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential downside of 18.83%. Given Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Woodward, Inc.Common Stock is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bloom Energy does not pay a dividend. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Bloom Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 7.59% 15.40% 7.27% Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Bloom Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.10 billion 2.39 $200.50 million $3.16 25.70 Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Bloom Energy.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats Bloom Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The company's Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

