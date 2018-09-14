Comparing Stars Group (TSG) & Twitter (TWTR)

Stars Group (NYSE: TWTR) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stars Group and Twitter’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stars Group $1.31 billion 3.90 $259.23 million $2.25 10.44 Twitter $2.44 billion 9.43 -$108.06 million $0.06 506.50

Stars Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twitter. Stars Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Twitter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Stars Group has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twitter has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stars Group and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stars Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Twitter 3 21 10 0 2.21

Stars Group currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.47%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $32.52, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Stars Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stars Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Profitability

This table compares Stars Group and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stars Group 3.01% 23.55% 8.68% Twitter 8.57% 4.37% 2.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Stars Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc. provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc. and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc. in August 2017. The Stars Group Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company has operations in the United States and internationally. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

