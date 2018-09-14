Community Health Systems (CYH) Shares Sold by PointState Capital LP

PointState Capital LP lessened its stake in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,100 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 2.17% of Community Health Systems worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after buying an additional 872,001 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 837,427 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 17.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,097,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,923,000 after purchasing an additional 749,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 1,358.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 559,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 520,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,414,000 after purchasing an additional 408,397 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $380.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patton Paul Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,993.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $4.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

