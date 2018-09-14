Community Health Systems (CYH) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

CYH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho set a $4.00 price objective on Community Health Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $83,350. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 41,420 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 885.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

