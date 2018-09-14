Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Stake in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 12,626.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Arconic were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Arconic by 36.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 22.1% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Arconic Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Argus downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arconic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.