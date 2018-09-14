Commonwealth Bank of Australia Has $197,000 Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in JD.Com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 371,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in JD.Com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,776.00 and a beta of 1.39.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nomura reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

