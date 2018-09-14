Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 133,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Comcast by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 85,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Comcast by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 28,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,520,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.79.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

