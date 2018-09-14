Colony Group LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Worldpay Inc (WP)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,520,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Worldpay by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

WP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.86.

In related news, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,114 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WP opened at $99.49 on Friday. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $101.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

