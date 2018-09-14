Colony Group LLC Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Colony Group LLC reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,817,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,915,000.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $3,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,938.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $13,711,227 over the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. UBS Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $358.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $252.01 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.