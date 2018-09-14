Coin2Play Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (C2P)

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Coin2Play has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $83,834.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2Play coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003535 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Coin2Play has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00275182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00153189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $412.63 or 0.06356159 BTC.

About Coin2Play

Coin2Play’s total supply is 1,618,568 coins. The official website for Coin2Play is coin2play.io . Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play

Buying and Selling Coin2Play

Coin2Play can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2Play should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin2Play using one of the exchanges listed above.

