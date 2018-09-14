Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (PSF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd alerts:

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.03.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.