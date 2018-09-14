Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the first quarter worth $344,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter worth $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 27.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 52.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 290,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,499. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

