Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RQI opened at $12.59 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $12.93.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

