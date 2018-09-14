Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (INB) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder alerts:

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.