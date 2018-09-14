Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a PE ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

