CNOOC (CEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE CEO opened at $186.96 on Tuesday. CNOOC has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $187.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $3.8217 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $16,847,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 7,612.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,518 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the second quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 17.3% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in the exploration, production and trading of oil and gas. Its businesses include conventional oil and gas businesses, shale oil and gas businesses, oil sands businesses and other unconventional oil and gas businesses. The Company mainly operates businesses through three segments.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNOOC (CEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.