CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.
CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after acquiring an additional 536,084 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after buying an additional 946,582 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,953,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,359,000 after buying an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,950,000 after buying an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.
CNO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $26.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.
About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.