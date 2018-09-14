CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. CNO Financial Group posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,675,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,494,000 after acquiring an additional 536,084 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,562,000 after buying an additional 946,582 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,953,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,359,000 after buying an additional 182,248 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after buying an additional 319,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,950,000 after buying an additional 110,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

