Clearone (CLRO) and Fabrinet (FN) Critical Review

Clearone (NYSE: FN) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Clearone alerts:

Clearone pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Fabrinet does not pay a dividend.

Clearone has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearone and Fabrinet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearone $41.80 million 0.42 -$14.17 million N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.24 $84.16 million $2.98 15.61

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than Clearone.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Clearone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Clearone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Fabrinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clearone and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearone -49.58% -9.36% -8.03% Fabrinet 6.14% 12.68% 8.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearone and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearone 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fabrinet 0 3 3 0 2.50

Clearone currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.53%. Given Clearone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clearone is more favorable than Fabrinet.

Summary

Fabrinet beats Clearone on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.