C&J Energy Services (CJ) Trading 6.2% Higher

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.70. 1,354,526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,043,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on C&J Energy Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut C&J Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.66.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $610.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 5.56%. C&J Energy Services’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,592,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,591,000 after purchasing an additional 471,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of C&J Energy Services by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ)

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

