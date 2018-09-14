City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) Announces GBX 4.55 Dividend

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of CTY opened at GBX 416.15 ($5.42) on Friday. City of London Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 396 ($5.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 444.63 ($5.79).
About City of London Investment Trust
Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for City of London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.