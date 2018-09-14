Citigroup Inc (C) Stake Boosted by Jafra Capital Management LP

Jafra Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 217.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,456 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 2.3% of Jafra Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jafra Capital Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.15 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $64.38 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.