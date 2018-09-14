Citigroup Inc (C) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,791 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 0.6% of MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352,801 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Citigroup by 27.5% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 292,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.8% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 65,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 71,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C opened at $70.15 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $64.38 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.78%. analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.