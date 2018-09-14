Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 10,591 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (SILC)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) by 27.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,591 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicom were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 19.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 129,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 199.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 84,943 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 408.7% in the second quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 125,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100,753 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicom in the first quarter valued at $2,183,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SILC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. Silicom Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

