Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Northfield Bancorp worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 4,853.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 70.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Chairman John Wade Alexander sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $263,882.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 353,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,270.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $40,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,878.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,852 shares of company stock valued at $697,123. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.85 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $795.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.37 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

