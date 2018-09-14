Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Position Reduced by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 145,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.76.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,842 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,392 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

