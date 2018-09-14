Ciner Resources LP (CINR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) will report $130.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ciner Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Ciner Resources posted sales of $122.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciner Resources will report full-year sales of $494.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $505.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $516.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.80 million to $532.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciner Resources.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.65 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CINR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ciner Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciner Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciner Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:CINR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,052. Ciner Resources has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $535.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ciner Resources’s payout ratio is 109.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciner Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciner Resources by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 58,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

