Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Shares Bought by Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC

Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Cinemark by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

CNK stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $889.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “$34.56” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

