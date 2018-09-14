Chuy’s (CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. ValuEngine upgraded Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Chuy’s stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.26. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

