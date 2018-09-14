Chronologic Market Cap Hits $740,047.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Chronologic token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00014872 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $740,047.00 and $1,188.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded up 24% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00280629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00154242 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008964 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.06366196 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,070,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,126 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

